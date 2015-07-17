From Coffee to Concerts: 6 Unlimited Subscription Services for Huge Summer Savings

Bottomless brunches and all-inclusive resorts aren’t the only things to get excited for this season. Instead of paying as you go, take full advantage of the following unlimited subscription services for a monthly fee. Now there’s a payment plan we can all get on board with!

Cups

New Yorkers love nothing more than a good cup of coffee, but there’s more to the city than never ending Starbucks lines. To shed light on local businesses, Cups App conveniently rounds up neighborhood coffee shops and provides unlimited cups of coffee at their partner locations. From Williamsburg to the Upper West Side, here’s a complete list! Though currently starting out in New York, the app plans to expand so stay tuned!

Class Pass

A more flexible way to keep up your beach bod, Class Pass offers unlimited fitness classes. You choose what works for you—from cycling to yoga, the options are endless. It's also more fun to work out in a group and with the Class Pass Flex Program, your subscription extends to all Class Pass cities.

Doorman

For those online shopping addicts with a day job, Doorman allows you to schedule unlimited deliveries when you’re actually at home. Finally a simple solution for all those ridiculous package problems! Though only serving San Francisco—the app will be launching in New York, Chicago, and other cities in the next few months. Make sure to request an invite today and be one of the first to try it out!

Jukely

Known as the Netflix of concerts, Jukely features unbelievable unlimited access for the solo price of $25/month or with a plus one for $45/month. You are free to discover a wide range of live music with the app's growing daily list of artists. From stadiums to intimate shows, here’s how to switch up weeknights and always have something to look forward to.

MoviePass

Whether you're a movie buff or not, you should subscribe to MoviePass. The extremely user friendly app lets you see any movie, anytime for as little as $30-$35/month depending on your hometown. If you're traveling, the subscription even extends to a huge selection of theaters across the country. The idea is similar to a gym membership—it's just nice to have the option of going to the movies. Plus, even seeing one a week more than makes up for the initial cost.

Surf Air

This requires more of an investment and really only works for avid travelers in the California area. Surf Air has unlimited flights to any of its 11 destinations, but is now launching in more areas by the end of 2015. The company anticipates the needs of its customers and hopes to expand nationwide in the future. Wouldn't that be nice—especially with the rising prices of airline tickets.

