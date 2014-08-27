Unleash Your Inner Cinematographer with Instagram's New App, Hyperlapse

When Instagram launched, we all became photographers; with the release of their new app, Hyperlapse, we're about to become filmmakers.

How is that possible you ask? Well, like Instagram, Hyperlapse has the technology to enhance your raw iPhone footage and turn it into something much better. Here's how it works: "With Instagram's video stabilization technology built-in, Hyperlapse lets you create moving, handheld time lapses that result in a cinematic look, quality and feel—a feat that has previously only been possible with expensive equipment," says the company.

The app is pretty simple to use, too. All you have to do is record your video, and then once you're done, you choose the speed you want your video to run. Then voila! Share it to Facebook and or Instagram, and the process is complete.

Guess it looks like the days of less than shareable video footage is a thing of the past! Wary on whether this will really work? Watch their demo video below.

Ready to unleash your inner Scorsese? Download the app now on iTunes.