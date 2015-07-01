Unique Places to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses From

Searching for bridesmaid dresses can be tricky: you want something that fits your vision and your taste, but you also want your best friends to feel comfortable and happy (a satisfied bridesmaid is a helpful bridesmaid, right?). And while gorgeous gowns abound, there are so many more spots and stores to check out than the standard go-to list you've likely already been perusing. To help, we've rounded up fast-fashion chains whose evening selections might just surprise you, plus smaller, fashion-favorite brands that could have the style of your dreams ready and waiting. Scroll down to see if your search might just be done.

H&M We admit that pushing through the mall staple's overflowing racks and corners can be overwhelming in general and, at times, downright frustrating if you're looking for something very specific. For the low blood pressure, cruise to their site to see formal options (like the above strapless dress, $50).

Tibi The editor-favorite label is routinely counted on for simple-but-sophisticated tops and day dresses you could live in. Brides looking for a minimal style would do well to check out the silky dresses typically on tap here (like this baby blue pleated halter dress, $795).

T-Bags Known for comfortable jersey maxis that could easily become your Summer uniform, the length and bright hues (like the knee-length dress with knot details, $180) make them worth of a look if you're getting married on the beach or want a more casual feel.

Mango Without a huge presence in the country's retail landscape, it can be easy to forget to check Mango when you're buzzing for a retail fix. Let this be a strong push to give it a look if you're after a formal bridesmaid dress (like this maxi, $230).

The Outnet Serious shoppers are likely familiar with this bargain-heaven URL, but mostly just for work clothing, bags, and designer shoes. The formal section is definitely worth your time, too, especially if your bridal party is small or willing to shell out more cash. Our eyes are currently on an embellished Marchesa number ($278).

Little Borrowed Dress If the idea of renting bridesmaid dresses hasn't crossed your mind yet, fret not. Consider letting your ladies look at different styles in a range of colors, like this romantic one-shoulder dress ($50), and simply rent and return, sparing the headache of shelling out a lot for a style they'll never wear again.

Ann Taylor More people need to know that Ann Taylor, purveyor of 30-something-appropriate clothing that won't destroy your bank account, also has a bridesmaid dress section! Classic options that will still look as good in photos 20 years from now are a sure find (like the peony blossom flare dress above, $149).

Zara We're a bit obsessed with Zara for nearly any event facing our closet, but if you scan the site (and brick and mortars) enough, you'll likely spot a gorgeous cocktail frock every now and then that would look totally comfortable when you walk down the aisle. Case in point? This strappy find ($70).

Reiss For simple sheaths and basic LBDs, you can't do much better than a Reiss sheer stripe dress ($340). Don't expect anything overly girlie or romantic, but the sophistication of its basic dresses will make a certain type of bride very happy.

