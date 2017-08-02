Uniqlo Vending Machines Are Happening

So this is 2017. From the year that brought you Unicorn Frapps and fidget spinners (plus the myriad of fidget spinner hybrids, such as lip gloss and bubble bars), add this to the list: Uniqlo will soon start selling clothing via vending machines in airports and malls—you know, like chips and soft drinks (and more recently, fake Instagram likes).

The Wall Street Journal reports the Japanese clothing chain plans to roll out 10 vending machines across the U.S. in the next two months, targeting high-traffic locations such as New York and Houston.

Marisol Tamaro, Uniqlo’s U.S. marketing chief shared with WSJ, “At the airport, you don’t have a lot of time to wait in line and explore a store,” highlighting the convenience of pressing a few buttons to purchase a shirt rather than going through a store as a hurried traveler. “We’re trying to understand where we can be more successful without making a big commitment,” she continued.

As for what we can expect in the vending machines? The brand’s popular Heattech shirts and lightweight down jackets packaged in boxes and cans. What’s more is if you happen to change your mind about the purchased items, you’ll still be able to return them under Uniqlo’s store return policy. Incredible. An efficient shopping experience coming to a JFK near you.