Uniqlo's Newest Ines de la Fressange Collection Makes Parisian Dressing So Much Easier

Ever since Uniqlo partnered up with French model-slash-designer (and muse to Karl Lagerfeld) Ines de la Fressange last year, the two have delivered capsule collections of affordable pieces steeped in Parisian charm, which have gone on to serve as a sartorial bedrock of dressing like a French woman. And now, to our delight, they're at it again for the fall/winter 2015 season, with a collection inspired by the sophisticated femininity found in the influential works of motion picture directors François Truffaut​ and Jean-Luc Godard.

What does that look like exactly? A delicious collection that boasts a rich color palette of deep forest green and vin chaud, knits that convey warmth and femininity, and pieces that are at once modern and nostalgic. It's deeply, authentically French at the core, but captured within the trademark Uniqlo LifeWear concept.

"This year’s styling is even more elegantly feminine than that of my previous collection," de la Fressange says. "I’ve also augmented daily clothing with some formal items to dress things up a little. You can mix and match some of these items with T-shirts and denim to add a dash of style to casual comfort. I want to create clothing that offers timeless appeal to women and makes it easy to look a little more elegant."

And good news (though maybe not for your wallet), the new collection (ranges from $40 to $170) hits stores and uniqlo.com as of today. Take a look at a sampling, below, and browse all the pieces, from smart blazers to cozy knits, at uniqlo.com.

