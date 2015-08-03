Uniqlo Is Launching the Ultimate Disney Experience

It looks as though Uniqlo is gearing up to become the Happiest Brand on Earth. The fast fashion retailer has partnered up with Disney Consumer Products to launch the ultimate Disney experience—one that will "add a touch of Disney enchantment, Marvel action, Star Wars adventure, and Pixar creativity" with Uniqlo's LifeWear styles, both in stores and online.

"We want to help everyone’s dreams come true,” says Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and CEO of Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. "I am thrilled at this opportunity to collaborate with Disney Consumer Products to lead the way in retail innovation. I look forward to bringing together LifeWear and the magic, excitement and adventure of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar to deliver enjoyment to customers all around the world through our products, customer service and shopping experience."

Set to launch for fall 2015, the Uniqlo x Disney "Magic for All" really does encompass "all." Characters from Star Wars, Toy Story, Avengers, and Frozen will be featured, along with classic Disney characters such as Minnie and Mickey. And, unlike the first Uniqlo x Disney collaboration in 2009, this one will go beyond one range of T-shirts (think: jackets, flannel shirts, umbrellas, and plush toys).

News of the collection arrives on the same day that Uniqlo announced that it will open its first store at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida in spring 2016. Disney dreams made reality.

