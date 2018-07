Emanuel Ungaro's CEO Mounir Moufarrige has resigned, but Lindsay Lohan will stay on board as the brand's Artistic Advisor. Moufarrige, who served as Ungaro's President since 2006, hired the actress to work alongside Spanish designer Estrella Archs for the line's Spring 2010 collection. Moufarrige will continue to consult for the brand while Vice President Marie Fournier steps in to oversee operations.

—Enid Portuguez