You Won't Believe These Unexpected Uses for Vaseline

Vaseline has been my go-to beauty product since I was in diapers (literally). It’s the perfect remedy for healing my winter chapped lips and soothing my minor cuts and burns, which fully explains why I always keep a large tub in my bathroom cabinet ($5; drugstore.com) and a mini ($2; drugstore.com) in my purse to satisfy my on-the-go pampering needs. That said, I was ecstatic when I find out that my prized petroleum jelly serves functions that go far beyond a simple lip moisturizer—think everything from simple DIY recipes and effective treatments you probably have never even thought of. Below, we’ve rounded up the unexpected uses for this innovative (and inexpensive!) cure-all.

Overnight Foot and Hand Treatment

To minimize your frequent pedicure habit, apply a layer of Vaseline to the heels and balls of your feet before bed once or twice a week and cover with a pair of comfy socks. This overnight treatment can help soften calluses and moisturize the toe nails. For the hands, apply Vaseline to the tops and bottoms, and let them soak in cotton gloves until morning.

Shaving Treatment

Shaving can leave behind painful razor burn and pesky ingrown hairs. For an easy fix, apply Vaseline to the legs post-shower, specifically while the skin is still slightly damp. To finish off the treatment, lock in added moisture with a warm washcloth, which will open the pores to more effectively sooth and hydrate any dry or aggravated skin.

Chafing Minimizer

Sometimes an exercise routine can result in painful chafing and blisters. Sound familiar, fellow fitness-connoisseurs? To prevent the skin from becoming irritated, apply Vaseline to the feet, arms and thighs before hitting the gym.

Eye Makeup Remover

Simply apply Vaseline to a cloth and wipe off any undesired eye makeup and moisturize the eyelids. To minimize fine lines, apply Vaseline under the eyes using a Q-tip.

Moisturizing and Makeup Duo

For a more dewy finish that hydrates the skin at the same time, mix Vaseline with a loose eyeshadow or blush, and apply accordingly.

RELATED: Our Best Beauty Secrets: Make Your Skin Glow With Vaseline

Manicure Treatment

Gently massage the fingers with Vaseline to soften cuticles. After applying a fresh coat of your favorite lacquer, apply a few dabs on Vaseline over the polish to prevent sticking. Try applying Vaseline to a fresh pedicure before slipping your feet into shoes to prevent smudging.

Face and Body Scrub

The perfect DIY exfoliate! Simply mix 2 tablespoons of Vaseline with 1 tablespoon of sugar to create a face scrub, and 2 tablespoons of Vaseline with 1 tablespoon of sea salt to create a body scrub. Rub the mixture into the skin to rid dead skin cells, rinse off with warm water and apply a small amount of Vaseline to moisturize and sooth the skin afterwards.

Hair Moisturizer

Dead ends begone! Apply a few dabs of Vaseline to the tips to moisturize the hair and hide the fact that you're seriously due for a haircut.

Lash and Brow Growth

Believe it or not, Vaseline can also help extend lashes and condition brows for regrowth. Apply to the hairs and take note of the lengthening process. Try Vaseline as a brow serum as well—it's the perfect alternative, and can hold your troublesome arches in place for hours.

Diaper Rash Prevention

Apply Vaseline to a warm washcloth and apply to a baby's bottom to prevent and soothe diaper rash.

RELATED: 5 Summer Tips from a NYC Socialite