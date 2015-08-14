You Won't Believe These Unexpected Uses For Botox 

When it comes to Botox, the common association tends to solely be minimizing unwanted wrinkles. However, aside from the most common cosmetic needs, this mainstream procedure also offers an effective treatment for a plethora of unexpected health conditions. To learn more about the surprising uses of Botox and what to consider before taking the plunge, we chatted with Lauren Abramowitz, PA-C, and founder of Park Avenue Skin Solutions.

Abramowitz points out that although a lot of the uses mentioned below are not FDA approved, that doesn't mean they are ineffective. She highly suggests doing your research before undergoing any Botox procedure. "Side effects seem to stem from the quantity of drug injected and whether the doctor is experienced enough to know how to use it," she tells InStyle. "Consider expert injectors in the specific field of medicine." Below, we've rounded up the alternative uses of Botox.

Blowout Preservation

It isn't just dry shampoo that can keep your style fresh. Women are stretching the lives of their blowouts by injecting Botox into the scalp which in turn decreases perspiration, WWD reports.

Depression

According to Abramowitz, doctors have found that injections in the forehead may help patients with depression. How exactly? By interrupting feedback from the facial muscles to the brain, which is said to be involved in the development of negative emotions.

Sweating

Tired of your trusty deodorant not sufficing? Injecting Botox into the sweat glands on the hands, feet or underarms can help prevent excessive sweating (research has even shown up to 82-87% reduction). “Botox works to temporarily hinder the secretion of the chemical that triggers the body’s sweat glands.” Abramowitz says. “This blocks the body from producing sweat in the areas where Botox has been injected just below the surface of the skin.”

RELATED: The Millennial's Guide to Great Skin

Muscle Spasms

According to Abramowitz, Botox is a nerve impulse blocker, so it is also known to relax contracting muscles and relieve unwanted spasms, especially eye twitching.

Overactive Bladder

Believe it or not, Botox even has the power to relax the bladder muscle to avoid incontinence. Some may need only one injection per year.

Psoriasis

We proved that treating psoriasis at home is doable, but Botox may be another trusty option to reduce the negative effects of this skin condition. According to Abramowitz, though psoriasis is incurable, Botox minimizes the activity of inflammatory cells that bring on outbreaks.

Gastric Botox

Though there is no real evidence of massive weight loss through Botox, Abramowitz notes that allegedly this outpatient endoscopic procedure (which only takes about 15 minutes) fast tracks weight loss by using Botox to relax stomach muscles. The result? Post-procedure a patient feels full quicker, and for much longer.

RELATED: 7 Ways to Beat Sweat: A Crash Course on Antiperspirant Options

Chronic Migraines

Botox can be used as a temporary solution to the painful headaches that many suffer from. “It’s theorized that the injections prohibit pain signals from reaching nerve endings, so migraines are less sever and occur with less frequently—if not eliminated altogether, “Abramowitz tells InStyle. “Simple Botox treatments around the head and neck have been shown to alleviate pain for up to three months.”

Strokes, Cerebral Palsy and Multiple Sclerosis

Botox serves a therapeutic purpose for these victims because the pain they suffer from stiff limbs prevents physical therapy treatment. “By using Botox to paralyze the limbs and remove feeling, they can better be manipulated by a physical therapist without undue suffering of the patient,” she says. “This can allow patients to return to their daily activities sooner.”

Jaw Pain

Do you wake up in pain and have trouble chewing as a result? Injecting the masseter muscle will be therapeutic for teeth grinding, jaw pain and jaw locking (also known as TMJ).

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Permanent Makeup