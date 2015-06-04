5 Undergarment Solutions for Tricky Summer Clothing

With the arrival of summer comes higher temps and, subsequently, warm-weather fashion with hard-to-wear pieces (think: plunging necklines, cut-outs, and backless styles) which begs the question: What do I wear underneath? Nothing is more distracting than a sexy dress with a peekaboo bra strap or a fitted piece with bulging seams from underneath. Here, we guide you through some common concerns for tricky pieces and their quick fixes.

Bodycon Dress

When you have a curve-hugging silhouette, proper undergarments are essential. The goal is to prevent unflattering bunching and to smooth out creases. This one-piece nips in the waist and comes with a built-in bra.

Shop the pieces: Topshop dress, $40; topshop.com. Spanx mid-thigh body suit, $88; spanx.com.

Backless

Try a bra with adhesive wings for all things backless. The set comes with a detachable halter strap, back strap, adhesive tape, and adhesive tape-savers. For the adhesive bra to work properly, make sure that it's applied to dry skin.

Shop the pieces: Asos jumpsuit, $99; asos.com. Maidenform bra, $34; kohls.com.

Deep Plunge

Break out your sexy low-cut pieces! Thanks to this body piece, you can take the plunge without foregoing support.

Shop the pieces: Stylestalker jumpsuit, $179; stylestalker.com. Va Bien body suit, $80; barenecessities.com.

Flared Mini

Take preventative measures and avoid accidental flashes with a pair of tap shorts underneath your mini. No Marilyn Monroe moment here.

Shop the pieces: Missguided dress, $50; missguidedus.com. Josie Natori tap shorts, $150; saksfifthavenue.com.

Front Keyhole

It's hard to stay on top of the cut-out trend while feeling protected. For those with especially tricky cut-outs, try an adhesive body bra—they're individual cups place under and over each breast. Each pack comes with 3 disposable pairs.

Shop the pieces: Girls on Film, $56; little-mistress.com. Fashion Forms, $13; saksfifthavenue.com.

