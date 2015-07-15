Gisele Bündchen and Misty Copeland Bare Their Rock-Hard Abs in Under Armour's New Campaign

Kelsey Glein
Jul 15, 2015 @ 11:15 am

Now these are five incredibly fit women. Under Armour just launched their latest campaign, and its stars—Gisele Bündchen, Misty Copeland, Lindsey Vonn, Kelley O’Hara, and Brianna Cope—are smokin' hot. Aside from the ladies' killer bods, the images focus in on the fitness label's new Armour High Bra Collection, which features styles built for high-impact workout activities such as kickboxing, running, and spinning.

The stunning ads are the latest iteration of the brand's I Will What I Want initiative, which debuted last year featuring Bündchen and Copeland. Talk about major #fitspo.

Check out the rest of the photos below, and shop the collection on underarmour.com now.

Misty Copeland:

 Brianna Cope:

Lindsey Vonn:

Kelley O’Hara:

