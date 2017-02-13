Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's New Trailer Is an Homage to Lemonade Because No One Can Get Enough Beyoncé

Considering not even Adele could stop talking about Beyoncé after she beat her out for Album of the Year at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, it's safe to say that we all have Bey Fever. Her visual album, Lemonade, dropped months ago, but her epic performance last night—while pregnant with twins, no less—has made it all anyone can talk about, including the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In a new Season 3 teaser trailer, which dropped Monday, Tituss Burgess's character goes full Beyoncé on us. He transforms into her "Hold Up" persona with a yellow ruffled dress that looks quite similar to the Roberto Cavalli one Bey wore to bash in some windows in her music video.

Burgess's character, Titus Andromedon , wields a baseball bat of his own to knock out a fire hydrant and even smash in the window of his ex Michael's truck.

Watch the hilarious trailer above and mark your calendars for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's return to Netflix on Friday, May 19.

