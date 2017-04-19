Kimmy Schmidt Is Going to College! Watch the Season 3 Trailer

Kimmy Schmidt is headed to college! The trailer for Season 3 of everyone’s favorite bingewatch, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, dropped on Wednesday, and featured a big development for Ellie Kemper’s title character.

“Now that I have my GED, what do I do next?” she asks in the opening scene of the official trailer. “I’m going to do it. I’m going to go to college!”

Kimmy heads to a sprawling university campus, which is overwhelming for someone who spent most of her life locked in a bunker, and she even meets a potential new love interest. Luckily, Jacqueline (Jane Krakoswki) is on hand to help her with her divorce from the Reverend (Jon Hamm), and Titus (Tituss Burgess) is present as always to bring the laughs.

As for the season’s guest stars, co-producer Tina Fey has called in some more of her famous friends, including Daveed Diggs, Josh Charles, and even Laura Dern to make surprise appearances for Season 3.

Watch the trailer at top, and mark your calendars for May 19, when Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns with a new season to Netflix.