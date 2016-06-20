Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett, and More Stars Stand in Solidarity #WithRefugees in This Powerful Video

Today is World Refugee Day, and the UN Refugee Agency partnered with some of Hollywood’s biggest names to urge the public to help fight the global refugee crisis. From Cate Blanchett to Benedict Cumberbatch, Margot Robbie to Ben Stiller, these award-winning stars are using their platform to ask you to stand in solidarity #withrefugees.

In the powerful video, the stars highlight the horrors of the global crisis, which now affects 65.3 million people worldwide—a record high. “Every day war forces thousands of innocent families to leave their homes,” the video reads. “To escape the violence, they leave everything behind.”

“We believe all refugees deserve the right to protection and to live in safety,” they say, urging you to sign a petition appealing for government action on behalf of the world’s forcibly displaced.

These stars aren’t the only one coming out in support of World Refugee Day: Alicia Keys released a short film complete with new music to raise awareness of this global problem.

“Creating this film really allowed us to imagine, what if we were the refugees? What if we were the ones torn from the arms of our families and loved ones? How would it feel if this were happening to us?” she said of the project.

Watch the videos above and sign the UN petition here.