Uma Thurman Narrates Ralph Lauren’s Online Storybook

Uma Thurman recently lent her voice to Ralph Lauren’s new shoppable online storybook named The RL Gang: A Magnificent School Adventure, and she did it for charity. The brand plans to donate 15 percent of sales from the site to Room to Grow, a non-profit organization that helps enrich the lives of babies born into poverty. “I love being able to help another mother who has the same aspirations for her children as I do, but simply does not have the resources,” Thurman said in a statement. In celebration of the launch, Ralph Lauren is also hosting a contest to find a new child star for the feature’s next installment. Parents can upload photos of their children to the brand’s Facebook page for the public to vote on, and the winner will be flown to New York City for a photo shoot. For more pint-sized polo looks, check out RalphLauren.com/RLGang.