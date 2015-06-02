Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Teenage Daughter Maya Wows at the CFDA Awards

There's no question that last night's CFDA Awards were a star-studded affair, and the red carpet looks certainly did not disappoint. One of our favorite stars who stepped out to celebrate? Maya Thurman-Hawke, the gorgeous teenage daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who attended the event as Zac Posen's date. The 16-year-old beauty turned heads in an intricate floral gown by the designer—and she looked like a total natural.

Check out Posen's Instagram photos from the dazzling celebration below.

My gorgeous date tonight @cfda #CFDAAwards A photo posted by @zac_posen on Jun 1, 2015 at 3:40pm PDT

#CFDAAwards with #mayathurmanhawke A photo posted by @zac_posen on Jun 1, 2015 at 5:22pm PDT

The stunning #mayathurmanhawke in #ZacPosen at the #CFDAAwards #cfda A photo posted by @zac_posen on Jun 1, 2015 at 7:09pm PDT

#embroidery detail #ZacPosen #resort16 coming soon. #process #craft A video posted by @zac_posen on Jun 1, 2015 at 8:44am PDT

