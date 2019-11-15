Uma Thurman and Lookalike Daughter Maya Hawke Had a Rare Public Outing

We wish all our nights out could look as stylish as Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke's most recent event.

The lookalike mother-daughter duo had a rare public outing together on Thursday night at a classy museum gala. Thurman and Hawke attended the Guggenheim International Gala put on by Dior to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the museum’s Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building and its recent inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Thurman wore a long black dress, while Hawke, who recently starred in season 3 of Stranger Things, opted for a gown with a sheer fishnet bodice and floral printed skirt. Both dresses were designed by Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Hawke also shared a photo from the night on Instagram, thanking Dior for her dress.

While Hawke and Thurman seem tight-knit (as a perusal through both their Instagram pages would tell you), the fairly private duo don't often attend major events together — they walked the red carpet separately at the 2018 Met Gala, and the last time they were photographed at a public event together was in January.

Hawke, the daughter of Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke, has previously opened up about the influence her actor parents have had on her.

"I'm so grateful for my parents and I love them and we have a great relationship," she said at the time. "They set an amazing example for me and taught me so much. It's such an advantage to have people that you're really close to that have both carved paths through the arts to give information and advice and insight."