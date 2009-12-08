Uma Back On The Market, Martha Stewart's Sweet Decor

Maria Ramirez/Fashion Wire Daily; Courtesy of MAC; Getty; Corbis; Courtesy of Comme De Garcons; Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Uma Thurman is single again. [People.com]
2. Lilly Pulitzer gets glam for MAC cosmetics! [Nymag.com]
3. Martha Stewarts decor choices for the Obamas guest house? Lollipops and candy! [HuffingtonPost.com]
4. Barbie gets another makeoverflowers courtesy of Commes des Garcons. [Refinery29.com]
5. Preview dresses from the Audrey Hepburn auction today. [Style.com]
6. Paris Printemps department store assigns McQueen and Margiela to dream up a dress fit for Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. [WWD.com]