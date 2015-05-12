The Ultimate Guide to Your Best Lips Ever, in Honor of Odeya Rush's Birthday

At only 18, Odeya Rush has not only landed top ad campaigns and scored starring roles in box office hits, opposite Hollywood legends like Meryl Streep, but also serves as one of our beauty inspirations. One scroll through Rush's Instagram account, and you’ll see why we’re mesmerized by the actress's pout. With a medley of selfies that display coral, nude, and red shades, Rush's archive of makeup looks has led us to double-tap almost every 'gram that makes it onto our feed. How does she land such an enviable pout? We have a few ideas.

In honor of The Giver star's birthday, we delved into our archives to share everything you need to get your best lips ever, whether you’re in need of celebrity inspiration, a quick lip liner tutorial, or the most flattering lipstick for your skin tone.

