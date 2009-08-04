Ugly Betty's Fresh New Look?

Say adios to the orthodontist, Betty Suarez! According to Just Jared, America Ferrera's character is already sporting the sleek new look that series creator, Silvio Horta, discussed with Ew.com. "Her braces will be off by the end of next season," Horta said. "Next year, there's going to be a progression in her look overall." The makeover (which was spotted during shooting) includes shaped brows, understated makeup and smoother locks, but with her signature oversize initial necklace and vibrant orange outfit, there's no doubt that this is still Betty!

