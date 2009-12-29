Tyra Ends Talk Show Run

After four seasons, two Daytime Emmy awards and one shocking hair reveal, Tyra Banks is ending on a high note and making the fifth season of her talk show her last. The supermodel-mogul announced to People.com that she's leaving daytime to focus on films. "My next huge steps will allow me to reach more women and young girls to help us all feel as fierce as we truly are," said Banks. Don't worry, Tyra fans! She'll continue to smile with her eyes as the host of America's Next Top Model and as a producer on ABC's True Beauty.

