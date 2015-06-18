Tyra Banks Posts Dramatic Makeup-Free Selfie: 'You Deserve to See the Real Me'

We’re used to seeing Tyra Banks with a fierce smoky eye and some major contouring. But the supermodel wants her fans to know what she looks like when she wakes up in the morning, so she posted a completely bare-faced photo of herself on Instagram.

“You know how people say #nofilter but you know there’s a freakin’ filter on their pic? ... Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me,” the model wrote on Instagram, adding, “You deserve to see the REAL me. The REALLY real me. #RawAndReal.” Instagram/@tyrabanks

And in true Banks form, she included a long powerful message in the caption.

“You know how people say #nofilter but you know there’s a freakin’ filter on their pic? Or maybe there’s a smidge of retouching going on but they’re lying and saying it’s all raw & real? Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me,” she shared, adding, “I wanted to smooth out my dark circles so badly!!! But I was like, ‘Naw, Ty. Show ’em the REAL you.’ So…here I am. Raw. And there YOU are…looking at me, studying this picture. Maybe you’re thinking, ‘Whoa, she looks ROUGH.’ And if you are, great! You deserve to see the REAL me. The REALLY real me. #RawAndReal.”

And while the supermodel is the queen of real talk and confidence-boosting pep talks, she also doesn’t have any qualms about using an editing app like Facetune to enhance her photos every once in awhile.

“I love that at the touch of the button anybody could do it on their smart phone,” Banks told PEOPLE recently. “Girls may be like, ‘I’m so insecure. Tyra’s butt looks like that.’ Well, Tyra’s butt does not look like that. And your’s can look just like that. Just take a 5 second tutorial online and you can do it yourself.”

