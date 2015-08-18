Tyra Banks Wears $13 Shoes from Payless and Nails It

If we were to create an imagined list of designer shoes found inside Tyra Banks’s closet we’d presume her stylish feet had an endless source of Valentino, Celine, Saint Laurent, and Sergio Rossi to choose from. And though we’re sure she owns a pair from each, the legendary model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel knows a good accessory when she sees one. That’s precisely why yesterday, inside producer Jennifer Klein’s annual Day of Indulgence shopping party in L.A., the beauty paired her black jumpsuit with a pair of shoes we can all afford. “I have no idea who designed this [jumpsuit], but my shoes are from Payless. I swear,” she told InStyle.

The revelation may come as a surprise considering Banks, the host of America’s Next Top Model, has fronted the campaigns of Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger alike, and as we learned, she even purchased the pair on sale. “My shoes were $20 from Payless and actually only $13 because it was the end-of-summer sale. I went in and bought myself four pairs of shoes. I don’t play. And my friends were like, ‘Oh my gosh, are those the new Pradas?’ And I’m like, ‘If you want them to be, sure!’” she said. “Don’t they look kind of Prada-ish?” Prada or Payless, we’re fully onboard.

