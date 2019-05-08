Tyra Banks Came Out of Supermodel Retirement for the Cover of SI Swim

Tyra Banks is back to breaking records in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue. After becoming the first African American supermodel to grace the magazine's the cover in 1996, the 45-year-old appears in the magazine for a third time — more than two decades later and as one of the oldest models.

Looking hot in a yellow Andi Bagus string bikini, Tyra gives her signature smize to the camera while leaving very little to imagination. "My first one was 23 years ago, how crazy is that,” Banks said on Good Morning America about her latest cover. “I’m like damn — I’m 45 dog!”

It's been thirteen years since Banks left her career in modeling to become an entrepreneur — her latest venture is developing a theme park called Modelland — but she came out of retirement exemplifying that beauty doesn't have an age. For the 2019 issue, Banks revived the look of the iconic red and pink polka dot bikini she wore for her solo shoot in the Bahamas in 1997. “We couldn’t find the exact one in the archives – it was the polka dot bikini so we recreated that bikini,” she said. “I recreated it [the shoot] — 25 pounds heavier.”

Her choice not to lose any weight in preparation for the cover mostly came from her love of junk food.

"I started preparing for the shoot and I thought, 'Let me get it together and look like Tyra back in the day. I was thinking, 'Oooh, I want the comments.' But then I suddenly thought why I am going to force that? I’m hungry and I want a pizza," she explained of her natural curves on the cover while speaking with the New York Times.

Pizza or not, Tyra looks ah-mazing. Talk about a comeback!