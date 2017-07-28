Tyra Banks's Son Has Mastered the "Smize"—But She Insists He Didn't Learn it From Her

Tyra Banks’s 18-month-old son, York, made his Instagram debut last Father’s Day, assuring us with just one look that he’s inherited his mom’s signature “smize.”

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

On a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers (above), the America’s Next Top Model host explained that the memorable photo was posted out of necessity, after she’d spotted paparazzi snapping photos of York on the beach. “I text his dad and I'm like, 'I've got to put this picture out before the paparazzi. I don't want them to make money off our child and have the first picture.' So, I posted the damn picture," Banks told Meyers.

Although born to a legendary supermodel, Tyra made sure to clarify that she isn’t looking for York to follow in her footsteps.

"I am not a stage mom,” the 43-year-old stated. “I don't want you think that I'm saying, 'You ain't gonna get no peas and carrots if you don't smize!'”

That being said, natural talent just can’t be taught.

“He has that natural thing,” Banks said, “I had it when I was young, too. But I do not want him to model. Lord! But he has that thing. Look at him! He's like, 'Hello! I'm smizing.'"

Watch her full interview on Late Night above.