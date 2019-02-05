Tyra Banks Is Opening a Model-Themed Amusement Park in L.A.

You wanna be on top? Then you might want to book a trip to Santa Monica, stat.

Tyra Banks, the mastermind model-turned-entrepreneur is opening Modelland, a new theme park in Los Angeles that's been in the works for more than 10 years, according to an interview Banks gave to WWD. It will open later this year.

We have a lot of questions, such as, what the hell do you even do at a "model theme park"? Before you begin conjuring up images of models smizing behind glass á la Sea World, here are the details: Modelland is a ticketed, fantasy version of the modeling world featuring shops (which will carry retail brands in addition to Modelland merch) and other forms of entertainment as well as user-generated content that can be shared. In the words of Banks, it's a place where people can “be the dream version of themselves."

NBC/Getty Images

Disney Land — "a place I went to a lot as a child," Banks explained — served as an inspiration. "There is a storyline I have been working on for a year. Anybody can enter and feel like a model.” Modelland is named after the novel Banks published in 2010.

The project will anchor Santa Monica Place, a mall just steps from the beach and iconic Santa Monica Pier. (Honestly, is there anything more L.A. than a theme park dedicated to getting the best 'gram?) However, Banks added that this location "will be the first of many."

“It’s my calling to bring modeling to the masses,” Banks said of the project. “I created Top Model to expand the definition of beauty based on my own pain of being told ‘no’ that I couldn’t do something because I’m curvy or I’m black. My empathy for women in general increased through the experience."

She added, "And now with Modelland, I’m taking it ten steps forward, giving people the opportunity to engage with the elusive world by opening it up to everyone.” We're rooting for you, Tyra.