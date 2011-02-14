Tyra Banks Heads to Harvard, D.C. Housewife Fashion Collaboration and More!

1. Tyra Banks hits the books: she's currently enrolled in a two-week MBA program at Harvard. [The Cut]

2. Mary Schmidt Amons of The Real Housewives of D.C. is collaborating with Marc Bouwer for her Labels for Love charity. [WWD]

3. Twilight's Kellan Lutz is new face of Dylan George denim. Not as sexy as his CK underwear campaign, but we'll take it. [WWD]

4. Vivienne Westwood opened a store in Los Angeles this weekend. Woo! [Refinery29]

5. Ahoy matey! O.P.I. just launched a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed nail polish collection. [TheBeautyScoop]

6. A similar version of Jennifer Lopez's studded Grammys Louboutins sell for $3,500 on the designer's website. [Christian Louboutin]