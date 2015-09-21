Tyra Banks Is About to Give Your Mary Kay Lady Some Serious Competition

For those of us who never quite fit the bill to audition for a cycle of America's Next Top Model, rest assured that you can hold out on the hope of becoming a Beautytainer. Tyra Banks will be experimenting with a direct selling model for her Tyra Beauty line, officially giving your local Mary Kay or Avon lady a run for their money. The Beautytainers will act as ambassadors to sell the full range of color cosmetics, and with over 1,000 in the ranks even during the pre-launch period, the Tyra Beauty family is only expected to grow even larger. "I am charged with shaking up the world of beauty. Anyone can join our crew of badass entrepreneurs and be the CEO of their own lives," Banks tells WWD. Unlike the most recent season of Top Model, no intense audition process is required—simply enroll for the appropriately-titled online class called TYRA-U for $59 to get trained, and embark on your Beautytaining journey. Head over to tyra.com for more information, and to sign up now.

