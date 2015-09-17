Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen Open Up About Fertility Issues: "It's Been a Process"

In an emotional segment on their new daytime talk show FABlife, Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen discussed the troubles they've had with trying to conceive.

"Every single time I sit down for an interview with anybody … I will say, just being two years into being married, the questions just come from all over," Teigen said. "It's kind of crazy because I can't imagine being that nosy to be like, 'So, when are the kids coming?' because who knows what somebody's going through."

The 29-year-old model continued, revealing that she and her husband, singer John Legend, have had issues trying to get pregnant and have even seen fertility doctors.

"John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened," she said. "But my gosh, it's been a process."

Teigen adds that as she started to open up about her own fertility struggles, she started to realize that many other women around her were experiencing the same thing.

Her sentiments hit closer to home than she expected.

Banks chimed in, admitting to fertility issues of her own, as she unexpectedly grew very emotional and began to cry, sharing that she put off kids in her twenties to focus on other things.

"It's so funny when I was 23 years old, I used to tell myself, 'In three years, I'm going to have kids.' Then I turned 24. 'In three years, I'm going to have kids,'" Banks, 41, said. "Every single year I kept saying that. And then after a while it's like, 'Okay, now I want to.' And it's not so easy."

Before FABLife premiered, the former supermodel, spoke to PEOPLE about her "traumatic" attempts with IVF procedures in hopes of conceiving.

"I've had some not happy moments with that, very traumatic moments," she said. "It's difficult as you get older. It's not something that can just happen."

While she and Teigen were honest about the difficulties of having children, Banks is staying positive.

She added to PEOPLE, "I hope [for kids]. I don't just want one child. I want a litter! And I want to be the kind of mom where my child can come to me for anything."

FABLife airs every weekday on ABC.

