Tyra Banks Chops Her Hair Into a Pixie

As avid viewers of America's Next Top Model, we've seen some dramatic makeovers over the course of the show's 21 cycles, but the uber-short pixie Tyra Banks debuted over the weekend might have outdone all of the on-screen changes so far! Yesterday, the supermodel got a little scissor-happy and took to both Twitter and Instagram to post handful of selfies showcasing her new look---with her signature smize intact, naturally.

The change seems to be one Banks had been considering for a while, and so far, she's thrilled with the results. "Mom, I finally did it!" she captioned in one photo. "It's about time." The star's current crop is the shortest we've ever seen her go, and she's in good company, with Lena Dunham, Nicole Richie, and Lily Collins joining her in the pixie trend.

