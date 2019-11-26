Weeks after his relationship with Gigi Hadid fizzled out, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is reportedly hooking up with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

On Monday, they were seen having a group hang at a football game in L.A. along with Kendall Jenner, Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour, and the star of the upcoming Bachelor season, Peter Weber.

"Tyler was hanging with Peter Weber and Dylan and was into watching the game, but also made a point to talk to Stassie," a source told E!.

Later on in the night, the group met up with Kylie at a nightclub, where E!'s insider said Cameron and Karanikolaou packed on the PDA.

Image zoom Backgrid

"Stassie and Tyler were definitely showing PDA. They stuck by each other's sides the entire night," the source said. "Tyler was holding Stassie at one point and they were dancing. They were chatting the entire night, whispering in each other's ears and Tyler grabbed Stassie's face at one point for a kiss."

A source close to Cameron also told E! that the two are "definitely hooking up": "They have been texting for days and Tyler is super into Stassie. He is only in L.A. for the next two months and wants to party and hangout with her while he is here. He doesn't want anything serious but is having fun with her."

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Have Unfollowed Each Other on Instagram

After appearing on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Cameron was linked to model Gigi Hadid, though the two split up in October after a whirlwind few months.