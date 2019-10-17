Tyler Cameron Says Kanye West Lost His Confidence

Is it even possible for Kim Kardashian to be "too sexy?" According to Kanye West, there is a line and his wife nearly crossed it with what she wore to this year's Met Gala. Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron saw the message loud and clear when he retweeted a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, calling out West and saying that he "lost his confidence" and was holding Kim back.

"You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," West said in the video.

Kardashian didn't let the comment slide. "You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you," she said. Kanye didn't respond. Instead, he stormed out of the room.

John Fredrickson/Getty Images

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Just Started Following The Bachelorette's Tyler C. on Instagram, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Cameron took issue with West's reaction. In a tweet, he noted that if guys were feeling down because their significant other looked and felt sexy, the issue was with them.

"What not to do," Cameron's tweet read. "You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can't stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back."

https://twitter.com/TylerJCameron3/status/1184091786895118337 What not to do... You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back https://t.co/xETmGXDhjY — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) October 15, 2019

His Bachelor Nation buddies stood by him. Dylan Barbour, who is currently engaged to Hannah G. (Godwin), wrote, "What about when your fiancée makes you stop posting shirtless pics." Other fans called West insecure.

https://twitter.com/therealDBcoop/status/1184105738425241600 what about when your fiancée makes you stop posting shirtless pics — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) October 15, 2019

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Are Done

Confidence isn't something that Cameron seems to be lacking, since it takes a lot of it to stand up to Kanye West. After his stint on the Bachelorette, Cameron was linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two have since called it quits, but it's clear that Cameron's not planning on fading from the spotlight. If he's clapping back at Kanye, he's got plans to stick around.