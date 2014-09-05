Two of Rita Ora's Stylish Adidas Capsule Collections Have Launched

Rita Ora is taking athleisure to a whole new level. Back in May, we announced the exciting news that the British songstress will be collaborating with Adidas on a series of five capsule collections. The Black Pack, the first in the series, launched in August and featured tomboy-inspired items. The second and third, the Pastel Pack and the Colourblock Pack, launched yesterday and are chock full of clothing that's made for the gym but is stylish enough to be worn almost anywhere.

"This pack shows the feminine side of me that is soft and delicate. Pastels made me think of romance and the French court where pinks and a myriad pale colors evoke femininity and glamour," Ora says of the Pastel Pack. This collection includes a pale pink zip-up jacket with sheer sleeves and feather detailing inspired by the singer's own tattoos (above, left). There's also a powder blue pullover with cutout shoulders and a sexy yellow bodysuit with cutouts.

The Colourblock Pack, on the other hand, is much darker. Black pieces accented with bright neon pink, blue, and yellow are at the core of this collection, which includes a spandex jumpsuit (above, right) and leggings and pullovers with mesh insets. Ora says this collection is for the sporty girl who wants to feel sexy while wearing her hoodies. Both the Pastel and Colourblock packs also include high-top and low-top sneakers.

Shop the full Pastel Pack, Colourblock Pack, and Black Pack collections now at adidas.com. Plus, keep an eye out for the Spray Pack and Roses Pack, set to hit stores in November. Until then, check out Ora's best looks ever in our gallery!