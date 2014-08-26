Two Nights, Two Looks: Get the Details on Gwen Stefani's Dynamic Awards Show Hair

Talk about a quick change! Gwen Stefani has been the ultimate style chameleon ever since her No Doubt days—we have her transformation to prove it—and the very different hairstyles she wore to both the VMAs and Emmys showcased two distinct sides of the star.

On the trendy end of the spectrum, Stefani channeled her inner pin-up girl for the MTV VMAs in a Victory Roll half-updo. Her hairstylist Danilo began with clean, wet strands, and prepped them with a veil of Pantene Pro-V Moisture Mist Detangler ($7; drugstore.com) to prevent heat damage. Once he parted her hair into four individual sections (each side, the top, and the bottom portions), he misted each one down with Pantene's Root Lifting Spray ($4; drugstore.com) and blow-dried until each area was smooth. "Bring hair up and over the crown, then down behind the opposite ear to form the deep side part," he says. "Then, brush the top of the hair smooth, away from the part, and brush the opposite side upwards." Danilo then took the top portion and began twisting it into a roll—once he reached his desired shape, he anchored it into place with hair pins, then spritzed on Pantene Pro-V's Flexible Hold Hairspray ($8; drugstore.com) for added insurance. Armed with the Advanced Keratin Repair Oil Mist ($15; drugstore.com), he divided the remainder of hair into vertical sections, then wound each into a large pin curl. Once each ringlet had cooled, a blast of texturizing spray was the finishing touch.

For the 2014 Emmy Awards, we saw the star in a classic, polished light with her pin-straight blowout, and funny enough, Danilo used the exact same products to achieve this look. The style started out in a similar fashion—the pro prepped her hair with the Moisture Mist Detangler, separated it into three sections, then added the Root Lifting Spray Gel into the mix and blow-dryed until completely smooth. He sprayed on the Keratin Repair Oil Mist, and gave each area a quick pass of a flat iron to lock in the bone-straight texture. A final veil of hairspray topped off the style.

