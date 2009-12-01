Twitter Turns (RED)

To raise awareness about the global HIV/AIDS crisis, Twitter is turning (RED) today. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are among the concerned citizens marking World AIDS Day by changing the color of their tweet text in support of (RED), which raises funds to fight the spread of the disease through the sale of special products from partners like Emporio Armani, Apple and Starbucks. Not on Twitter? Show your support by shopping for items from the (PRODUCT)RED collection.

• World AIDS Day T-shirt by Stella McCartney for Gap, $28; visit gap.com for stores.

• Dell Inspiron Mini 10v laptop, $299; at dell.com.

• Converse (RED) Chuck Taylor hi-top sneakers, $50; at converse.com.

—Bronwyn Barnes