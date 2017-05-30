Twitter Makes a Hilarious Plea for Stanley Tucci and Jeff Goldblum to Play Husbands

The Internet’s latest collective brainstorm is a thing of Oscar (and box office) gold.

On Monday, one Twitter savant used the Memorial Day holiday to pitch the perfect movie idea to his followers: “Film concept: Jeff Goldblum and Stanley Tucci own a restaurant and are also husbands.”

film concept: jeff goldblum and stanley tucci own a restaurant and are also husbands. pic.twitter.com/sM9MTbq2LD — tylerbu//y (@tylerfbradley) May 29, 2017

It didn’t take long for the idea to pick up steam (à la the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o buddy movie that began as a Twitter concept and is actually being made AND directed by Ava DuVernay).

i cannot stop thinking about jeff goldblum and stanley tucci owning a restaurant i will literally storyboard a trilogy of this for free — Jaimie, The Creator (@daddygoldblum) May 30, 2017

Mark Ruffalo was quickly added to the cast.

@tylerfbradley @laureningram ...when their lives are turned upside down by a figure from their pasts pic.twitter.com/03T8q8e97B — David Fickling (@davidfickling) May 30, 2017

@davidfickling @tylerfbradley @laureningram ruffalo begins to drive a wedge between goldblum and tucci by convincing stanley to change things up at the restaurant (and at home) pic.twitter.com/HcNgo7M8tn — cal 🌿 (@notcalee) May 30, 2017

Soon after, Jeff and Stanley became former spies.

@tylerfbradley make them both retired gangsters or ex-CIA (or both) and you have something. — John C. Dvorak (@THErealDVORAK) May 29, 2017

More notable names were added to the ensemble.

@tylerfbradley I also propose Aziz Ansari as the sous chef and Tig Notaro as the Maître d' — chaz hutton (@chazhutton) May 30, 2017

Netflix got involved, of course.

@tylerfbradley @thelindsayellis Screw a movie, I want a full fledged Netflix series! — Mike Duncan (@mduncan50) May 29, 2017

Aaaand the GIFs kept coming …

It goes without saying, we’re WAY on board for this film. Honestly, it sounds like such a no-brainer we’re a tad surprised it hasn’t already been made—IMDB must’ve made an oversight, right?