Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian's Baby News

When Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, the Internet promptly freaked out. The 33-year-old was finally a mom after years of wanting kids (and being a stellar aunt to her nieces and nephews), and fans on Twitter were quick to congratulate the reality star.

Congrats to Khloe tho, she’s always been my fave Kardashian and she’ll be a great mother 💕 — Valentina 🐍 Dumbäss™ (@ValsCappuccino) April 12, 2018

OMG !!! CONGRATS ON BABY GIRLS ARRIVAL KHLOE!!! MAY YOUR HEART BE FILLED WITH NOTHING BUT LOVE AND HAPPINESS — Angie (@angeliaj69) April 12, 2018

@khloekardashian Congrats Koko she finally she’s here yay❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Rosanna🌶 (@RosannaMaria84) April 12, 2018

Of course, people were also talking about the cheating allegations against boyfriend Tristan Thompson that surfaced just days before she welcomed her daughter. The athlete was spotted getting a little too close to a woman in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail. In addition, TMZ released October 2017 footage in which he's seen kissing a woman and being groped by another in Washington, D.C., all of which is fueling intense conversation on the Internet.

@khloekardashian GIVE THAT BABY YOUR LAST NAME!!! Tristan don’t deserve. — 💎🤴🏽 (@minimobster_) April 12, 2018

Khloé Kardashian welcomes baby girl https://t.co/DIkdvTp5ok via @pagesix So sad she's born with all this family drama happening — Zachary Kussin (@zacharykussin) April 12, 2018

Their baby girl's birth comes after months of tracking the pregnant Kardashians every move (20-year-old Kylie Jenner included). Finally, all of the pregnant sisters have given birth.

Khloé is a mom omg all the Kardashian babies are here!!! — Lanie🍗 (@2laaiinz) April 12, 2018

My goodness, I've lost count how many Kardashian babies are in the world right now 😲 — Sunnyreigns 🤛👊🤜 (@sunbabe08) April 12, 2018

Khloé's baby girl is definitely in good company, though—she's one of Kris Jenner's grandkids, after all. Plus, she has plenty of built-in playmates, like Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter Stormi, Kim Kardashian's baby Chicago, and Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter Dream. Those are going to be some high security playdates.

Congrats, Khloé!