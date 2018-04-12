Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian's Baby News

When Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, the Internet promptly freaked out. The 33-year-old was finally a mom after years of wanting kids (and being a stellar aunt to her nieces and nephews), and fans on Twitter were quick to congratulate the reality star.
Of course, people were also talking about the cheating allegations against boyfriend Tristan Thompson that surfaced just days before she welcomed her daughter. The athlete was spotted getting a little too close to a woman in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail. In addition, TMZ released October 2017 footage in which he's seen kissing a woman and being groped by another in Washington, D.C., all of which is fueling intense conversation on the Internet.
Their baby girl's birth comes after months of tracking the pregnant Kardashians every move (20-year-old Kylie Jenner included). Finally, all of the pregnant sisters have given birth.
Khloé's baby girl is definitely in good company, though—she's one of Kris Jenner's grandkids, after all. Plus, she has plenty of built-in playmates, like Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter Stormi, Kim Kardashian's baby Chicago, and Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter Dream. Those are going to be some high security playdates.
Congrats, Khloé!