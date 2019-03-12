People Have a LOT to Say on Twitter About the College Admissions Scam
“'Operation Varsity Blues' sounds like something Michael Scott cooked up."
Earlier today, Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and dozens of other parents (including unnamed CEOs) were indicted for participating in a college admissions scam that used bribery to enhance their children’s chances of admission to elite colleges like Yale, Georgetown, USC, University of Texas, and Wake Forest University.
According to documents unsealed on Mar. 12, the average parent paid around $250-$400,000 but up to $6 million per student (which was then funneled to either an SAT or ACT test administrator to cheat or a college coach to style the applicant as an in-demand athlete) in a scheme that’s been active since 2011.
Loughlin and her Target designer husband Mossimo Giannulli used the latter approach, allegedly paying $500,000 for her two daughters to be accepted into USC as crew team recruits, despite their lack of participation in crew.
Huffman chose the alternative, reportedly paying $15,000 to have her eldest daughter’s test scores falsified.
Naturally, the internet had quite a bit to say about the emerging scandal. Let’s take a look-see, shall we?
Oh, and btw, did we mention that the investigation has a name just begging to receive the authentic Twitter treatment?
Then, of course, there were the reactions to Huffman's unfortunately worded tweet from 2016 about "hacks" for getting ready for back-to-school season.
Yikes.