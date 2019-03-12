People Have a LOT to Say on Twitter About the College Admissions Scam

Earlier today, Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and dozens of other parents (including unnamed CEOs) were indicted for participating in a college admissions scam that used bribery to enhance their children’s chances of admission to elite colleges like Yale, Georgetown, USC, University of Texas, and Wake Forest University.

According to documents unsealed on Mar. 12, the average parent paid around $250-$400,000 but up to $6 million per student (which was then funneled to either an SAT or ACT test administrator to cheat or a college coach to style the applicant as an in-demand athlete) in a scheme that’s been active since 2011.

Loughlin and her Target designer husband Mossimo Giannulli used the latter approach, allegedly paying $500,000 for her two daughters to be accepted into USC as crew team recruits, despite their lack of participation in crew.

Huffman chose the alternative, reportedly paying $15,000 to have her eldest daughter’s test scores falsified.

Naturally, the internet had quite a bit to say about the emerging scandal. Let’s take a look-see, shall we?

This college scandal is SUBLIME. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 12, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: ENTRANCE INTO COLLEGE UNJUST, TILTED IN FAVOR OF WHITE KIDS WITH RICH PARENTS. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 12, 2019

My only hope is “insane college shit” will take over for “insane nursery school shit” for TV plots I hate — Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) March 12, 2019

Hey Guys: Remember when some alleged that affirmative action was the biggest threat to the integrity of the college admissions process. — Erica L. Green (@EricaLG) March 12, 2019

Did I put together a list of TV moms with assessments of how likely each would be to get her kids into college via scam? Sure. pic.twitter.com/RalErSrTBA — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 12, 2019

Oh, and btw, did we mention that the investigation has a name just begging to receive the authentic Twitter treatment?

Hollywood writers right now getting their screenplay together to pitch Lifetime "Operation Varsity Blues" pic.twitter.com/Kd7BdPGnH7 — Ryan Williams (@RyanWmsNBC) March 12, 2019

“Operation Varsity Blues” sounds like something Michael Scott cooked up — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 12, 2019

Operation Varsity Blues 🤣🤣🤣🤣



I guess they're are like, "Hey, even though we're the FBI, we still know how to have a good time." — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) March 12, 2019

The FBI sting on college admissions bribery that ensnared Aunt Becky was called “Operation Varsity Blues”? This scandal has everything. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) March 12, 2019

Then, of course, there were the reactions to Huffman's unfortunately worded tweet from 2016 about "hacks" for getting ready for back-to-school season.

I like to wake my kids up early to get them prepared, have them read some books on the school list, I shop for clothes early, and I take a shitload of cash and pay off people so they can pass their tests.



But getting them up early helps. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 12, 2019

Yikes.