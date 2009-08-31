Twitter Q&A: The Secret to Longer Lashes

Q: @LuxuriousLola asked: How can I grow longer lashes?A: Depending on the amount of time and money you're willing to invest, there are a variety of ways to get longer, thicker lashes. Last December, the FDA approved Latisse, a dermatologist-prescribed growth treatment that promises to increase the number of eyelash hairs your body produces in 12 to 16 weeks. (You've probably seen the commercials with the lovely Brooke Shields.) Not ready to take the prescription route? Try Talika Lipocils eyelash conditioning gel, a combination of lecithin and plant extracts that gives you fuller lashes in 28 days. For a quick (and temporary) fix, try Avon's SuperFULL mascara.

