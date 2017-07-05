Twitter Has Elected Malia Obama the New Face of July 4

Incredibly, former First Daughter Malia Obama was (in the literal sense) born on the Fourth of July. That pretty much qualifies her parents for a presidential term or two, right? (We’ve entertained less compelling arguments for the position.)

Anyway, America’s birthday rocked our holiday weekend, but many netizens chose to assign a different meaning to the nation’s observance.

Happy Malia Obama Day 🇺🇸 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 4, 2017

While July 4 signifies the beginning of the country’s independence, or “freedom,” longstanding inequality and current events have some folks seeing the celebration in a different light. Hard-pressed to find one thing (or person) all Americans can band together behind, Twitter elected birthday girl Malia as the face of an upgraded Independence Day.

Regardless of how you feel about the holiday, the Internet’s reaction to “Malia Obama Day” will brighten your Wednesday (note: it's basically a Monday).

Read on below to see the funniest responses to the unofficial holiday.

Until this country treats people of color the same, it's national bbq & Malia Obama day pic.twitter.com/Z9Q9QBO8Qg — taytay♛ (@tayyy_renne) July 4, 2017

Wow we can finally replace this terrible hypocritical holiday with the birth of our first daughter, Malia Obama. Today is a good day! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/W8q40h2Zbu — Whitney 👸🏾🎈 (@blackgirlicon) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July! On this day 19 years ago Malia Obama signed the Declaration of Independence https://t.co/LRqJeY1Nrb — Brendan Jordan 🌈 (@jordvnhaus) July 4, 2017

The 4th of July? I don't know her. Happy Malia Obama Day.✨ pic.twitter.com/BM7AuHz7hS — flirtybusanbabe🍑 (@melaninbarbie) July 4, 2017

happy malia obama's birthday, everyone! so glad we all have the day off to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/HNmCUwESsw — courteney (@coffeelegs) July 4, 2017

P.S.: Happy 19th, Malia!