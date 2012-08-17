Twitter Giveaway: Win The Hunger Games 2-disc DVD!

Image zoom Murray Close; Courtesy Photo

The Hunger Games DVD comes out tomorrow, August 18th, and in celebration, we’re giving away the 2-disc DVDs set to 10 lucky readers! The DVD features a documentary all about the making of the movie, and is the perfect way to get your Hunger Games fix while awaiting awaiting the movie’s sequel, Catching Fire. To win: Keep a close eye on our @InStyle Twitter feed. Today at 11am EST, we’ll post a special Tweet about this giveaway, and the first 10 people to retweet will win! Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor! For official rules, click below.

Plus, see photos from the set of The Hunger Games!

MORE:• Capitol Looks Inspired By the Runway• The Mockingjay: Best Pin Moments on Film• Designers Sketch Katniss’s Interview Dress

Must be an @InStyle follower on Twitter to enter, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 18 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Twitter account. The first 10 persons to retweet the original tweet will receive The Hunger Games 2-disc DVD, which each has an approximate retail value (ARV) of $30.98. Sponsors not responsible for any damage to computer equipment related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Consumers who obtain items are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 11 a.m. EST on Friday, August 17 and ends at 2:00 P.M. EST on Friday, August 17. SPONSOR will contact the winners by a Twitter direct message on or before Monday, August 20. Employees of InStyle/InStyle.com, Time Inc., or any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winner(s) may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prize(s) can be awarded. Void where prohibited by law.