Twins! Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé Wear the Same Denim Skirt (and You Can Shop It Too)

Talk about double trouble! Not only do Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian both have rapper husbands, adorable daughters, and enviable personal style, but now they're even wearing the same clothes. The two megastars both recently stepped out wearing the same light-blue Frame Denim pencil skirt and even styled the piece in similar ways. Proving that great fashion minds think alike, the Flawless singer and the reality queen each topped off the distressed design with even more denim, then added powder-beige shoes and oversized shades to complete their looks.

See More Photos: Beyoncé's Best Looks Ever

Props to Beyoncé for kicking off the twin moment when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself in the skirt a month ago. Kim stepped out just last week in the versatile style, which features a high waist and plenty of stretch for a flattering fit. One thing's for sure, we now need to add a denim pencil skirt to our own closet—immediately! Pick up their exact Frame Denim Le High Pencil Skirt in Carlyle ($235) now at net-a-porter.com.

Want more? See Kim Kardashian's most stylish outfits ever in the gallery.