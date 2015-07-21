Watch Two "Twins" Dance to Beyoncé and Prove Girls Really Do Run the World

Who run the world? The two young dancers in this video. Watch them show off their dance moves to Beyoncé's girl power themed song. [POPSUGAR]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Harper Lee's Go Set a Watchman breaks records by selling over 1.1 million copies in its first week. [CNN]

2. Six seconds is more than enough time for the new Rubik's Cube champion to solve the handheld puzzle. [NPR]

3. You may know Daniel Radcliffe for being an amazing actor, but you haven't seen his full breadth of talent until you've watched him rap Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady." [Rolling Stone]

4. Sad new for Xena fans: Lucy Lawless has put an end to the recent rumors of a revival. [USA Today]

5. Are you bored with the McDonald's menu? Try ordering from the fast food joint's recently confirmed secret menu next time you stop in. [People]