Twin Peaks Pop-Up Restaurant Coming Soon to London—But Will It Have Good Pie?

Just how much do people love Twin Peaks? Well, the cult TV show has been off the air for over 24 years and, yet, it’s still about to get its own new pop-up restaurant in London.

It’s true that Cooper and company will be back for a limited nine-episode run sometime in the near future. But for people who can’t wait, this new pop-up restaurant will have to do. According to Timeout, the event, known as “The Owls Are Not What They Seem,” will feature a three-course meal and special cocktails surrounded by an immersive Twin Peaks theater experience full of interactive encounters.

The mystery of what exactly that means is almost as big as one surrounding the murder of Laura Palmer: Few details are provided on the pop-up’s website. You’d think they would at least hint at some pie and coffee. But it’s a mystery that can easily be solved by attending the event when it runs from August 27th to October 17th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

