Twilight Takes On Comic-Con: See the Photos!

Breaking Dawn's release date is inching closer, and the Twilight Saga's cast members stopped by Comic-Con to chat with fans about the film's hotly anticipated wedding scene! "I think the most surreal experience was getting married," Kristen Stewart told MTV. "I was amping up to it the entire time. And then it was just sort of very cathartic to see the entire cast in the pews and everyone excited to see how it was all going to go down." Click through the gallery to see more photos of your favorite vampires and werewolves at Comic-Con, and tell us, are you excited for Breaking Dawn?

