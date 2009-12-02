Twilight Stars Love J Brand Jeans

The cast of the Twilight Saga spend a lot of time together and it shows—in their style! The stars all rely on a jeans-heavy look perfect for traveling the globe and their current go-to label for cool denim is J Brand. Ashley Greene was recently spotted in their dark pencil-leg style tucked into boots, while Kristen Stewart paired their skinnier style in ghost with edgy oxfords. Even the boys are getting involved—Taylor Lautner dressed up J Brand Denim Co.'s slim straight-leg jean in outlaw with a vest for a red carpet appearance.

