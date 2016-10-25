Hundreds of Twilight Props—Including Bella's Gorgeous Wedding Gown—Will Be Available at Auction

It's been nearly eight years since Twilight first hit theaters, and now fans can own their very own piece of the beloved film franchise. That's right: More than 900 props, costumes, and set pieces, big and small, from the five Twilight films will be available to the highest bidder in a two-day live auction hosted by Prop Store and Summit Entertainment.

The collection includes pretty much every outfit Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) ever wore, in addition to outfits donned by the rest of the sprawling cast. Items of note include Bella's engagement ring and Carolina Herrera wedding gown (both bloody and clean), Edward's journal, and Jacob Black's (Taylor Lautner) motorcycle. Unfortunately, Jacob's six-pack isn't available, but his teensy werewolf cutoffs are. Bella's prosthetic baby bump is also for sale, with a starting price of $400.

The auction will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, and bids can also be placed online and via phone. Bidding is open now, and all the items are available for preview at twilightsagaauction.com.