Twilight Saga Wedding Watch!

The Oscar de la Renta gown that Kristen Stewart wore to the Hollywood premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon was stunning, but when she stopped to talk to us on the red carpet, we had to ask her about a different dress. "I haven't seen Bella's wedding dress, so I have no idea what it's going to look like," Stewart laughed. We're dying to see what Bella will wear down the aisle, so we asked designers like Monique Lhuillier and Max Azria to show us how they'd dress her for the big day. Check out their designs now!

—Bronwyn Barnes and Kwala Mandel