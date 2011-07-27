Twilight Movie Details, Ashton's Return To Modeling and More!

1. Breaking Dawn Director Bill Condon revealed new details about Bella's birth scene! [InStyleUK]

2. Ashton Kutcher returns as the face of Brazilian label Colcci. [Racked]

3. Macy's and H&M will be featured on Jessica Simpson's show, Fashion Star. Will you watch? [NBC]

4. JP Selects' sustainable fashion and beauty site is a favorite of Lea Michele's! [JPSelects]

5. Balmain will launch a casual line, Pierre Balmain, this December. [WWD]

6. Alexander McQueen left donations to animal rescue and health centers in his will. [TheCut]