If The Twilight Saga: Eclipse film follows Stephenie Meyer's chronology, fans will get a peek at Bella's wedding gown at the end of the movie. Timed to the start of filming in Vancouver, we asked some of our favorite designers to sketch their vision of the hotly anticipated dress. See the looks top designers like Badgley Mischka, Monique Lhuillier and Christian Siriano (at left) drew exclusively for InStyle.com.

